    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects nuclear warheads at an undisclosed location in this undated still image. Pyongyang has unleashed a raft of digital weapons ultimately aimed at supporting its nuclear ambitions, a new report has said. | KRT / REUTERS TV / VIA REUTERS
Masquerading as media, elite universities and diplomatic and defense figures, North Korean actors have targeted governments, think tanks and businesses in the U.S., Japan, South Korea and Europe as part of an evolving, long-term cyberespionage strategy.

While missiles are fired off from the peninsula with increasing regularity, a raft of digital weapons ultimately aimed at supporting Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions are being waged by APT43, the Google-owned threat intelligence firm Mandiant said in a report released Tuesday.

APT43 is an umbrella term for activities sometimes attributed to groups “Kimsuky” or “Thallium.”

