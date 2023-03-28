After a day of almost unprecedented strikes and protests, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will delay a controversial plan to weaken the judiciary and prevent the nation being “torn to shreds.”

As tens of thousands of demonstrators remained on the streets Monday night, Netanyahu said he’ll seek talks with opponents to reach a compromise over how much power the high court can have over the legislature.

“When there is a chance to avoid a civil war through dialog, I, as prime minister, will take a pause for dialog,” he said in a televised address from his office.