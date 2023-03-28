  • Protesters attend a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's plan for judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, on Monday | REUTERS
    Protesters attend a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's plan for judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, on Monday | REUTERS
  • SHARE

After a day of almost unprecedented strikes and protests, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will delay a controversial plan to weaken the judiciary and prevent the nation being “torn to shreds.”

As tens of thousands of demonstrators remained on the streets Monday night, Netanyahu said he’ll seek talks with opponents to reach a compromise over how much power the high court can have over the legislature.

“When there is a chance to avoid a civil war through dialog, I, as prime minister, will take a pause for dialog,” he said in a televised address from his office.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW