A female assailant armed with rifles shot and killed three children and three adults at a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, police said, the latest deadly incident in the U.S. involving firearms at a school.

The alleged shooter, who was killed by police, was a 28-year-old white woman from Nashville who is believed to be a former student at the Covenant School, Metro Nashville Police said. The shooter had two rifles and at least one pistol, police spokesperson Don Aaron said at a briefing. She entered the school through a side entrance and traversed the first and second floors of the building.

Police Chief John Drake said a vehicle found near the school gave investigators hints about the identity of the alleged shooter and that law enforcement officials have gone to the suspect’s home.