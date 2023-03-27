  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides a launching drill of strategic cruise missile units at an undisclosed location in the country in this image released Friday. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides a launching drill of strategic cruise missile units at an undisclosed location in the country in this image released Friday. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

North Korea on Monday continued its recent barrage of missile launches, firing off at least two apparent short-range ballistic missiles in the nuclear-armed country’s 10th launch event this year.

The two missiles fired Monday flew for about 350 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 50 km, Japan’s Defense Ministry said. Both missiles landed far outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 km) from its coast.

South Korea’s military also confirmed the launches, calling the weapons short-range ballistic missiles.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW