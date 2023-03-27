North Korea on Monday continued its recent barrage of missile launches, firing off at least two apparent short-range ballistic missiles in the nuclear-armed country’s 10th launch event this year.

The two missiles fired Monday flew for about 350 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 50 km, Japan’s Defense Ministry said. Both missiles landed far outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 km) from its coast.

South Korea’s military also confirmed the launches, calling the weapons short-range ballistic missiles.