Twin 2-year-old brothers have died after apparently falling from an apartment in the central city of Nagoya, police said Saturday.

Toya and Yuya Mabe, who lived on the seventh floor of an apartment building in Naka Ward, were discovered in a parking lot next to the building. Police said they received a call around 3:55 p.m. Friday from a passer-by who informed them that a child had fallen.

The brothers were taken to a hospital but were pronounced dead. Their parents were inside their home at the time of the incident, according to the police.