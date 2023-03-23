U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emerged unscathed from a day of parliamentary drama after convincingly winning a key Brexit vote, while former Prime Minister Boris Johnson cut a defensive figure as he denied lying to lawmakers during the so-called Partygate scandal.

Sunak won the vote on a crucial element of the new deal he struck last month with the European Union by an overwhelming margin of 515 votes to 29 on Wednesday, despite a rebellion by 22 Tories, including his predecessors Johnson and Liz Truss.

Meanwhile, Johnson faced a grilling lasting over three hours by the House of Commons Privileges Committee on whether he “intentionally or recklessly” misled Parliament over Partygate, a series of rule-breaking gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic.