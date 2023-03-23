A woodblock print of "The Great Wave," an iconic ukiyo-e piece by Edo Period (1603 to 1868) artist Katsushika Hokusai, sold this week for well above the estimate posted by Christie’s auction house, breaking a record for one of his pieces.

The work, formally titled "Under the Wave off Kanagawa," sold on Tuesday for $2.76 million (about ¥360 million) during a live auction featuring Japanese and Korean art, according to Christie’s. It was originally estimated to sell for between $500,000 and $700,000.

The previous record was set in 2021 with the sale of another "Great Wave" print for $1.59 million, despite an estimate of $150,000, according to Christie’s.