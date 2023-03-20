  • A police box in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, where a police officer was stabbed and had his handgun stolen in June 2019 | KYODO
    A police box in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, where a police officer was stabbed and had his handgun stolen in June 2019 | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Osaka – The Osaka High Court on Monday reversed a 12-year prison sentence handed down to a 36-year-old man for stabbing a police officer and stealing his handgun in Osaka Prefecture in 2019.

The high court acquitted the man of attempted murder and robbery, overturning a lower court ruling in August 2021 that deemed he acted on his own judgement despite his diminished mental capacity.

The accused was diagnosed with schizophrenia by two psychiatrists before and after his indictment, and whether he should be held accountable for his conduct was the main focus of the trial.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW