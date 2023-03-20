The Osaka High Court on Monday reversed a 12-year prison sentence handed down to a 36-year-old man for stabbing a police officer and stealing his handgun in Osaka Prefecture in 2019.

The high court acquitted the man of attempted murder and robbery, overturning a lower court ruling in August 2021 that deemed he acted on his own judgement despite his diminished mental capacity.

The accused was diagnosed with schizophrenia by two psychiatrists before and after his indictment, and whether he should be held accountable for his conduct was the main focus of the trial.