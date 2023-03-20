In a surprise move, Tokyo prosecutors decided against appealing last week’s Tokyo High Court decision ordering a retrial for former pro-boxer Iwao Hakamata, who was convicted in a 1966 murder case, NHK reported Monday.

The case will now be sent to the Shizuoka District Court, with a high possibility that Hakamata will be exonerated.

In ordering the retrial, the Tokyo High Court said there was reasonable doubt that five pieces of clothing found in a miso barrel believed to be worn by the perpetrator — the key evidence in the case — had, in fact, been worn by the murderer.