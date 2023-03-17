A court on Friday ordered the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to pay damages of around ¥1 million ($7,500) over the 2017 death of a Nepalese man who was forcibly restrained while under police investigation.

The Tokyo District Court determined that the authorities’ failure to provide the man with proper treatment was illegal, and that his death was caused by him being inappropriately fitted with restraining devices at a police station in the capital’s Shinjuku Ward.

The man, 39, was arrested on March 14, 2017, on suspicion of stealing lost property and was secured with restraining equipment that bound his hands and stomach the following day, according to the ruling.