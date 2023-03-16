  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a ceremony of the 104th anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day against Japanese colonial rule, in Seoul on March 1 | POOL / VIA REUTERS
SEOUL – As South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol landed in Tokyo on Thursday, his plan to patch up relations with Japan faces lingering skepticism at home.

South Korean opposition likely poses little domestic political problem for the conservative Yoon, but could affect how far he is able to go in winning cooperation from Japan, experts said.

Yoon’s visit to Tokyo — the first such summit since 2011 — comes after he proposed that South Korean companies compensate plaintiffs who won court cases accusing Japanese firms of using forced labour during Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.

