North Korea fired off at least one ballistic missile, Japan’s Defense Ministry said Thursday, just hours before Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was due to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Tokyo for their first-ever formal summit.

The Defense Ministry said missile was fired from the North’s western coast at around 7:09 a.m. and was estimated to fall into waters of the Sea of Japan outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), about 550 kilometers east of the Korean Peninsula, at around 8:18 a.m.

Such a long flight time pointed to the possibility that the missile was one of the North’s longer-range weapons and had been fired on a “lofted” trajectory, meaning it had been nearly shot straight up so as to avoid overflying neighboring countries.