As businesses grapple with how artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT will affect working practices, one Japanese fintech firm is making it compulsory for new recruits to use the technology and even testing them on it.

With concerns growing about its ability to make jobs obsolete and data protection, Tokyo-based LayerX is bucking the trend, with a recent job ad for new graduates making it mandatory for recruits to be tested on their use of the chatbot made by OpenAI and another called Notion AI.

The startup, which focuses on promoting digitizing business transactions, is confident it’s on the right side of a growing divide over the use of the technology. Many Wall Street banks have restricted its use, while schools in places like New York City have banned it. Major Japanese firms have done the same, with Softbank Group and banks including Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group clamping down in recent months.