Around 20 people gathered on Sunday morning for a smile training session in Yokohama, the day before an overhaul of mask-wearing guidelines, in hopes of preparing themselves for the “new normal” of life without face coverings.

The government lifted its mask-wearing guidance Monday, but after three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, some people feel a need to practice their smiles and facial expressions before they take them off in public.

The participants at the Yokohama training were mostly women. After standing and limbering up with some tension-relieving stretches, they sat back down and were directed to lift their hand-held mirrors to eye-level.