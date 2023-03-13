  • Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends a news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Monday. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Beijing – China’s new premier warned Monday that the country’s 5% growth target for 2023 would not be “easy” to achieve, as its rubber-stamp parliament wrapped up over a week of meetings.

The government set the economic growth target of “around 5%” this month, one of the lowest in decades as China emerged from strict “zero-COVID” rules that dragged on its GDP.

And Li Qiang — one of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s most trusted allies, confirmed as premier over the weekend — admitted that goal would be hard to attain.

