Beijing – China’s new premier warned Monday that the country’s 5% growth target for 2023 would not be “easy” to achieve, as its rubber-stamp parliament wrapped up over a week of meetings.
The government set the economic growth target of “around 5%” this month, one of the lowest in decades as China emerged from strict “zero-COVID” rules that dragged on its GDP.
And Li Qiang — one of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s most trusted allies, confirmed as premier over the weekend — admitted that goal would be hard to attain.
