  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 606 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down by 99 from a week earlier.

Three new deaths were reported in the nation’s capital, while there were seven severely ill coronavirus patients under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria, unchanged from the previous day.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 747.6, down 9.3% from a week earlier.

