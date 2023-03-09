  • Police and rescuers inspect the site of a Russian rocket attack near a residential building in Kyiv on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
KYIV – Russian missiles knocked out the power supply to Europe’s largest nuclear plant during a barrage of strikes targeting cities across Ukraine on Thursday, while Ukrainian defenders repelled fierce assaults on the beleaguered town of Bakhmut.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russian forces captured a year ago, was left depending on back-up generators after Russian missiles damaged Ukrainian infrastructure that had been delivering electricity to the plant, Ukrainian state power company Energoatom said in a statement.

“The last link between the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and the Ukrainian power system was cut off,” Energoatom said in a statement.

