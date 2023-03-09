Since his December arrest on fraud charges, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his lawyers have suggested part of his defense will be seeking to distance himself from the day-to-day operations of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.

But new accusations against him and a third former member of his inner circle in recent weeks could complicate that strategy, some experts said.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan unveiled new charges on Feb. 23 that appeared to undermine some of Bankman-Fried’s public claims since the collapse of FTX, and later revealed the guilty plea and cooperation of the exchange’s former engineering chief Nishad Singh.