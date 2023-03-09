  • The Lower House votes on the government's nominees for next central bank governor and deputy governors during a plenary session on Thursday. | KYODO
The Lower House of parliament on Thursday approved the government’s nominees for next central bank governor and deputy governors, signing off on a new leadership that will be tasked with steering a smooth exit from ultraloose monetary policy.

The Upper House will vote on the nominations on Friday. Approval by the two chambers has been seen as a done deal as the ruling coalition holds majority seats in both houses.

With the approval, government nominee Kazuo Ueda will officially succeed incumbent BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, whose second, five-year term ends on April 8.

