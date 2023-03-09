Yokohama – Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday that it will overhaul its approach to powertrains for all-electric and hybrid petrol-electric vehicles as it aims to bring hybrid prices in line with those of petrol-powered cars by 2026.
The Japanese automaker said it will use the same components across models to make electric powertrains — the assembly which propels a vehicle — smaller and lighter, and reduce development and production costs by 30% within three years versus 2019.
It will also use solid-state batteries with materials that are cheaper than those usually used, such as nickel and cobalt, Senior Vice President Toshihiro Hirai told reporters.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.