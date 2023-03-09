  • Nissan's second-generation e-Power system, installed on a Note e-Power vehicle, on display during a media briefing at the company's global headquarters in Yokohama. | BLOOMBERG
  • Reuters

Yokohama – Nissan Motor Co. said Thursday that it will overhaul its approach to powertrains for all-electric and hybrid petrol-electric vehicles as it aims to bring hybrid prices in line with those of petrol-powered cars by 2026.

The Japanese automaker said it will use the same components across models to make electric powertrains — the assembly which propels a vehicle — smaller and lighter, and reduce development and production costs by 30% within three years versus 2019.

It will also use solid-state batteries with materials that are cheaper than those usually used, such as nickel and cobalt, Senior Vice President Toshihiro Hirai told reporters.

