Outgoing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has softened his rhetoric over issues related to Taiwan, avoiding further backlash from the self-governed island while trying to thaw frozen cross-strait relations.

“We should advance economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait … (and) encourage people on both sides of the strait to jointly promote Chinese culture and advance China’s rejuvenation,” Li said while delivering his farewell work report to the National People’s Congress on Sunday.

The part about Taiwan in this key government report is relatively short, but a reference to peace is mentioned twice in one short paragraph, signaling Beijing’s willingness to reduce the tension between the two sides.