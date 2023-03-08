GaaSyy’s political career may be over before he even attends a session of parliament.
The saga of the Dubai-based lawmaker continued Wednesday, with the YouTuber failing to show up in parliament to apologize for his absences, making his expulsion from the Upper House all but certain.
On top of that, the leader of his NHK Party made a surprise announcement that he will resign and change the party name — for the eighth time.
