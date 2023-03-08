  • Tokyo's Shinjuku district. The government is preparing to shift toward a post-pandemic normal through measures such as removing unified mask guidance. | AFP-JIJI
Experts under the health ministry’s coronavirus advisory panel updated a set of COVID-19 prevention tips on Wednesday, calling on people to adopt five new basic habits while removing some of the old ones like social distancing.

Here are the five pieces of advice unveiled at the advisory board meeting:

  • Rest at home or visit a hospital if you feel ill or have COVID-like symptoms
  • Wear a mask when necessary and cover your mouth and nose when coughing
  • Avoid the 3Cs (crowded places, closed spaces and close-contact settings) and ventilate indoor spaces
  • Wash your hands
  • Exercise and eat well

