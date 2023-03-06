As NATO allies make a show of unity in support of Ukraine, a rift between Germany and Poland risks undermining a joint effort to supply Kyiv’s forces.

Quarreling in Warsaw and Berlin over missiles, tanks and spare parts has reached a new level, even as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on western backers to “hurry up” in delivering armaments before any spring offensive gets under way.

Polish leaders are now losing no opportunity to take aim at Berlin, a familiar target. Recently the accusations have focused on foot-dragging on sending battle tanks to the front — which triggered a threat to send German-made armor without Berlin’s approval.