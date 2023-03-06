  • Diminishing returns from domestic loans and bond investments pushed Japan's megabanks to seek growth in the United States and Asia. | BLOOMBERG
The unprecedented monetary easing by the Bank of Japan over the past decade has reshaped the nation’s lenders, from their asset holdings to loan income. That may be about to change as the central bank prepares to take on a new chief next month.

Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, who introduced negative interest rates, will hold his last policy meeting this week before handing over the reins to Kazuo Ueda. As investors prepare for an eventual normalization of monetary policy, here are the major areas where banks were impacted and how these could change.

Japanese government bond holdings

