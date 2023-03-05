The Ground Self-Defense Force conducted a landing drill on the island of Tokunoshima in Kagoshima Prefecture on Friday as part of the Iron Fist joint exercise conducted with the U.S. Marines — the first iteration of the drill to be held in Japan.

The exercise is designed to simulate defending and recapturing remote islands. By conducting the drill in a location close to the Nansei Islands, the Japanese and U.S. sides were looking to confirm their joint capabilities in defending the southwestern island chain and keeping China’s increasing maritime presence in check.

The drill shown to the media was for practicing the retaking of an occupied remote island. Based on information from reconnaissance units, Japanese and U.S. units worked together to land troops. Prior Iron Fist drills had all been held in the United States.