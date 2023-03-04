After Russia invaded Ukraine, the West formed what looked like an overwhelming global coalition — 141 countries supported a United Nations measure demanding that Russia unconditionally withdraw.

By contrast, Russia seemed isolated. North Korea was one of only four countries that backed Russia and rejected the measure.

But the West never won over as much of the world as it initially seemed. Another 47 countries abstained or missed the vote, including India and China. Many of those “neutral” nations have since provided crucial economic or diplomatic support for Russia.