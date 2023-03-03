Ukrainian forces clinging to the eastern city of Bakhmut dug new trenches in an attempt to hold back Russian attackers, as the United States said new military aid for Ukraine would be discussed at a meeting with Germany’s leader on Friday.

Russian forces have been attacking Bakhmut in Donetsk province for months, sometimes in waves, and the site has become one of the bloodiest battles of the war.

Washington will announce a new $400 million military aid package for the Kyiv government, with the proposed move expected to be a major topic of conversation between U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz when they meet at the White House, officials said.