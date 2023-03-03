The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday urged an appeals court to reject former President Donald Trump’s claim that he is automatically immune from lawsuits over his supporters’ assault on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit had asked for the Justice Department’s view as it weighs whether to allow civil lawsuits against Trump over the riot.

Trump has argued that he was acting in his official capacity as president when he told a crowd of supporters he would never concede the 2020 election and to “fight like hell” ahead of the congressional certification of U.S. President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.