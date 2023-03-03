A teenager arrested for allegedly stabbing a teacher at a junior high school near Tokyo told police he desired to see “what would happen when someone is killed,” investigative sources said Thursday.

The 17-year-old also said he chose to enter the Misasa Junior High School grounds around noon as classes would be in session at that time, according to the sources. He had at least three knives in his possession during the incident in Toda, Saitama Prefecture.

The teenager, a high school student from the neighboring city of Saitama, did not know the teacher he had attacked. His name is being withheld because he is a minor.