    Consumer prices in Tokyo's 23 wards excluding fresh food rose 3.3% in February, slowing for the first time since January last year, reflecting the impact from the government's latest stimulus package. | BLOOMBERG
Inflation in Tokyo decelerated for the first time in more than a year as government subsidies drove down energy bills, suggesting the current round of price gains may have peaked.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 3.3% in the capital in February, slowing for the first time since January last year, the ministry of internal affairs said Friday. The reading sharply slowed from the previous month’s 4.3%, and matched economists’ forecast.

The Tokyo figure is a leading indicator of the national trend, and the deceleration suggests the country’s price growth may have also peaked in January.

