Two women in their 70s were killed on Wednesday after a car crashed into a hospital in Osaka, local authorities said.

The 71-year-old driver of the car was arrested on the spot.

It is believed the two victims were passing by when the car plowed through some shrubbery near the entrance of Ikuno Aiwa Hospital at around 2:50 p.m., pinning them to a wall, according to the local fire department.