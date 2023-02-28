  • British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, following a joint news conference in Windsor, England, on Monday | BLOOMBERG
London – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak struck a deal with the European Union on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland on Monday, saying it would pave the way for a new chapter in London’s relationship with the bloc.

Standing alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a news conference in Windsor, Sunak said the two sides had agreed to remove “any sense of a border” between Britain and its province — a situation that had angered politicians on both sides.

He immediately won plaudits from business groups who welcomed the easing of trade rules, and an EU promise that it would be willing to allow British scientists to join its vast research program if Sunak’s party accepts the deal.

