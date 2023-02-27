Nissan Motor is accelerating efforts to electrify its car models in Europe and Japan, as a growing list of nations impose deadlines to phase out gasoline-powered cars and competition mounts from domestic and overseas rivals.

The Japanese carmaker now expects 98% of its sales in Europe to be hybrid or fully electric in fiscal 2026, up from its prior target of 75% set in November 2021, the Yokohama-based company said in a statement Monday. For its home market, it anticipates 58% electrified vehicle sales, up from 55%.

Nissan, which released the Leaf — the world’s first mass-produced battery electric vehicle — in 2010, is now seeking to catch up with Tesla in the U.S. and Volkswagen AG in Europe. The Japanese auto manufacturer has committed ¥2 trillion ($14.7 billion) to electrify more of its lineup and make battery-powered cars a key driver of future growth.