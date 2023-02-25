  • A Russian delegate attends the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting near Bengaluru, India, on Friday. | INDIA'S PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU / VIA REUTERS
BENGALURU, India – G20 finance chiefs have been unable to reach a consensus on describing the war in Ukraine and are likely to end a meeting in India on Saturday without a joint communique, delegates said.

The United States and its allies in the G7 group of nations have been adamant in demands that the communique squarely condemn Russia for the invasion of its neighbor, which has been opposed by the Russian and Chinese delegations, they said.

Russia, which is a member of the G20, refers to its actions in Ukraine as a “special military operation,” and avoids calling it an invasion or war.

