  • Pedestrians walk past paintings to pay tribute to war victims on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mumbai on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
Bloomberg – Indian officials hosting the Group of 20 finance chiefs this week are seeking to avoid using the word “war” in any joint statement when referring to Russia’s attack on Ukraine, a person familiar with the matter said.

That would mark a divergence from the consensus reached by leaders in Bali last November. The person said using words like “crisis” will be more acceptable.

Indian officials are also worried that any further plans by some nations to impose additional sanctions on Russia will draw attention away from the other priorities of the G20 meetings, according to the person who asked not to be identified because the plans aren’t public.

