Warsaw – Poland has delivered the first Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, the Polish defense minister said Friday, the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

“Today Polish Leopards are already in Ukraine,” Mariusz Blaszczak said during a National Security Council meeting, without elaborating on how many German-made tanks were delivered to Kyiv.

Poland was the first country to offer to send Leopards to Ukraine and was fiercely critical of Berlin’s initial reluctance to approve the transfer to Kyiv.

