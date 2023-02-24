Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged global financial leaders to focus on the world’s “most vulnerable citizens” as he inaugurated a G20 meeting on Friday, the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Indian leader made no direct mention of the war in his address to G20 finance ministers and central bank governors at the Nandi Hills resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, although the conflict and its effect on the world are likely to dominate the two-day meeting.

Modi said the COVID-19 pandemic and “rising geopolitical tensions in different parts of the world” had led to unsustainable debt levels in several countries, disruptions to global supply chains and threats to food and energy security.