  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a 2024 election campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina, on Jan. 28. | AFP-JIJI
The foreperson of the special grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s election results has complicated the work of prosecutors with a series of surprisingly frank media interviews but is unlikely to get any potential cases thrown out.

Legal experts said the unusual candor about secret proceedings, while not unlawful, is almost certain to be used by lawyers defending anyone ultimately charged.

“It’s an outrageous breach of grand jury confidentiality and undermines the fairness of the special grand processes,” said Stanley Brand, a one-time U.S. House general counsel who has been representing several former Trump aides in separate investigations.

