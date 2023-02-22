Dozens of British employers trialing a four-day working week have mostly decided to stick with it after a pilot hailed as a breakthrough by campaigners for better work-life balance.

Employees at 61 companies across Britain worked an average of 34 hours across four days between June and December 2022, while earning their existing salary. Of those, 56 companies, or 92%, opted to continue like that, 18 of them permanently.

The trial is the largest in the world, according to Autonomy, a British-based research organization which published the report alongside a group of academics and with backing from New Zealand-based group 4 Day Week Global.