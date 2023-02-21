A group of volunteers has created a website to offer free consultations on how to deal with harassment to women running in April’s local elections.

The group, made up of researchers and female politicians, will offer consultations online through April 30, a week after the local elections wrap up.

Mari Hamada, a researcher at Ochanomizu University who has interviewed 90 female candidates and lawmakers on sexual and other forms of harassment, said women running for local office, who often lack the support and experience to help them counter harassment, are particularly in a bind.