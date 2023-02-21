  • Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki will chair a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven nations in India on Thursday. | BLOOMBERG
Financial leaders of the Group of Seven will meet on Thursday to discuss measures against Russia that will put pressure on it to end the Ukraine war, Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.

Japan will chair the meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from the G7 nations in the Indian city of Bengaluru. The meeting will come almost a year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The war has raged on despite a slew of punitive measures G7 and other countries have taken against Russia.

