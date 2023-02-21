Forever 21, which came to epitomize the fast-fashion movement by selling trendy, of-the-moment clothing to teens at bottom-barrel prices, is relaunching in Japan by quietly overhauling itself as an upmarket clothier.

About 80% of Forever 21’s new collection, which launched in the fashion-crazy country Tuesday via online sales and a pop-up store in central Tokyo, will be developed by local partner Adastria, Japan’s third-largest apparel maker.

Forever 21 typically targets teenagers and young adults, but is aiming for a wider, upmarket clientele in Japan, hoping to attract women up to their 30s. The brand, known for items like t-shirts with decals, neon sweatshirts and denim short-shorts, will tailor items to the country’s market.