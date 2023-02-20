  • A solar farm's photovoltaic panels on former farmland in the Yatsuda district of Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, in March 2021. Solar power generation in Fukushima has expanded thanks to assistance from the prefectural government, made available since fiscal 2012. | BLOOMBERG
    A solar farm's photovoltaic panels on former farmland in the Yatsuda district of Namie, Fukushima Prefecture, in March 2021. Solar power generation in Fukushima has expanded thanks to assistance from the prefectural government, made available since fiscal 2012. | BLOOMBERG

  • Fukushima Minpo

  • SHARE

Fukushima Prefecture, which aims to meet 100% of energy demand in the prefecture using renewable energy, has been No. 1 among the six prefectures in the Tohoku region for cumulative solar power generation output for nine years in a row.

With more solar power generation systems being set up every year, it is believed that mass disposal of used solar panels will be seen within one to two decades.

Experts point out that a lack of proper recycling or disposal systems could lead to the abandonment and illegal dumping of solar panels.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW