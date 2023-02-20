  • The Korea Space Launch Vehicle-1, or Naro-1, South Korea's first space rocket, is launched from its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, south of Seoul, in August 2009. | KOREA AEROSPACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE / VIA REUTERS
    The Korea Space Launch Vehicle-1, or Naro-1, South Korea's first space rocket, is launched from its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, south of Seoul, in August 2009. | KOREA AEROSPACE RESEARCH INSTITUTE / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

South Korea is preparing a domestic rocket development program as part of an ambitious drive to carve out a larger slice of the global space economy following the implosion of its partnership with Russia.

Seoul last month revoked a contract with Moscow in favor of a European operator to launch a satellite into space. Having relied on Russia for years to send its probes into orbit, the move is a tangible impact of sanctions on the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine.

“Our plans to launch a multipurpose satellite with Russia have entirely gone awry,” South Korean Vice Science Minister Oh Tae-Seog said in an interview. “From the perspective of not only space industries but also national security, owning the ability to lift a satellite we want into space when we want is important.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW