Jack Ma has been seen in Australia, the latest stop on a monthslong global jaunt and one that has particular emotional resonance for the billionaire Alibaba co-founder.

The entrepreneur was spotted at a hotel in Melbourne in recent days and was later confirmed to be spending time in the country, China’s Yicai media outlet cited anonymous sources as saying. Snapshots of the Alibaba Group Holding co-founder surfaced on Twitter, though Bloomberg News hasn’t verified their authenticity.

While his itinerary remains unclear, Ma was close to the Morley family, which in the 1980s played a major role in shaping his future when they invited the then-teenager to visit Newcastle, New South Wales. Ma stayed in touch with the Morleys and in 2017 set up a $20 million university scholarship fund in his late mentor Ken Morley’s name.