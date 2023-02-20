North Korea fired off at least three missiles on Monday morning, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, two days after sending a long-range weapon into waters off Hokkaido.

All of the missiles were believed to have splashed down in the Sea of Japan in waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast, NHK reported.

The North said over the weekend that it had fired off an intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday, in what Pyongyang called a “sudden launching drill” that demonstrated “actual proof” of the country’s “fatal nuclear counterattack” capabilities.