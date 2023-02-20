  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves as he observes a military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang in this photo released on Feb. 9. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves as he observes a military parade celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang in this photo released on Feb. 9. | KCNA / KNS / VIA AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

North Korea fired off at least three missiles on Monday morning, Japan’s Defense Ministry said, two days after sending a long-range weapon into waters off Hokkaido.

All of the missiles were believed to have splashed down in the Sea of Japan in waters outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast, NHK reported.

The North said over the weekend that it had fired off an intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday, in what Pyongyang called a “sudden launching drill” that demonstrated “actual proof” of the country’s “fatal nuclear counterattack” capabilities.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW