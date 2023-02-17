For Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan’s next central bank chief had to symbolize a departure from the unconventional policies of his predecessor Shinzo Abe — but without angering pro-growth lawmakers in Abe’s powerful political faction.

The tricky task of steering the Bank of Japan out of years of ultralow interest rates without upending markets required the skill to read markets and clearly communicate policy intentions, both domestically and internationally.

Kazuo Ueda, a 71-year-old university professor who has kept a low profile despite strong credentials as a monetary policy expert, ticked some important boxes.