South Korea’s defense minister on Friday denied the country’s soldiers committed massacres in the Vietnam War, suggesting the government would appeal a historic court ruling that acknowledged crimes against civilians.

Marines have been accused of killing around 70 civilians during a raid in February 1968, in a case brought to court in Seoul by a Vietnamese woman who survived the massacre.

Seoul’s Central District Court last week rejected the government’s argument that it was hard to prove South Korean troops were the perpetrators and ruled authorities were accountable.