  • A customer buys a frozen wagyu meal from a vending machine in Tokyo. | BLOOMBERG
Japan’s ailing vending machine industry is looking to indulgences like caviar and fresh sashimi to stymie its decadeslong decline.

Aided by the pandemic push to minimize contact with others, food-dispensing machines have emerged as a rare spark of growth for the sector.

The offerings are far more exclusive than packaged snacks like chips and chocolate, though. The high-tech machines, which stand about 6-feet tall, allow customers to buy frozen and chilled versions of their favorite dishes from Michelin Guide-listed soup noodles to sashimi, wagyu steak and even caviar.

